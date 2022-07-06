McArthur leaves Killie for Newcastle

Kilmarnock have announced teenage centre-back Charlie McArthur has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

The defender made his first-team debut in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Queen’s Park last October at the age of 16 before earning his first league start in April.

"We understood, like all Scottish clubs, we’re vulnerable to the richest league in the world," manager Derek McInnes said. "Ideally Charlie, as a Kilmarnock supporter, would have played 100 games for the first team.

“We wish Charlie all the best. He’s a great kid and he’s someone we’ve really been impressed with in the short time I’ve been here."