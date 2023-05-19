What's going on with investment at Everton?

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport football reporter

BBC Sport reported earlier this month that Everton were in talks over new investment. They are continuing.

Multiple parties have been speaking to the club, but it appears two main contenders from the US are most interested - Miami-based 777 Partners and MSP Sports Capital from New York.

It is believed 777 are in pole position as they are interested in a full takeover and have access to the 'data room' (financial accounts), but are not prepared to pay a 'significant' price as they have looked at the debt on the balance sheet - which stood at £141.7m in the latest accounts.

They would also need to take on more debt for funding the new stadium, with costs increasing from £500m originally to about £760m.

MSP, meanwhile, are believed to be looking for a 25% stake with a preferential share structure, not equity in the club, so would be paid back in interest.

Last year, Everton began investment talks with Maciek Kaminski. He was granted a period of exclusivity, but the American/Polish real estate tycoon stepped back from discussions in January and BBC Sport understands he was unable to provide proof of funds.

