S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Well, now everyone knows the full extent of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview, Manchester United have to decide what they do about it.

External legal opinion has already been expressed that Ronaldo is in breach of contract by conducting an interview like this. He didn't tell the club he was doing it and whilst the second half offered some contrition for his behaviour, it merely added fuel to the fire he lit under his relationship with his manager, Erik ten Hag.

The idea Ronaldo's relationship with Ten Hag can be repaired and trust established is fanciful. And the reception he would get from the fans he professes to still have close to his heart, if he returned to play in front of them before the end of the year, would be somewhat frosty.

United are still to make an official statement beyond saying they need to get to the bottom of what Ronaldo has done. They have, however, privately let it be known they feel the club is moving under the right direction under Ten Hag and they retain pride in the staff Ronaldo publicly ridiculed.

There can really only be one outcome, something that seemed certain to happen when Ronaldo stormed out of Old Trafford during that fateful Tottenham game. Many were surprised he returned to the club after that. It may be some time before he is back again.

