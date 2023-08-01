Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Burnley's James Trafford could well be a future England number one.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper starred for the Young Lions as they won the European Under-21 Championship this summer and the Clarets have brought him to Turf Moor from Manchester City in what could prove to be a club record deal worth £19m.

An incredible shot stopper, Trafford kept a record six clean sheets in the Euros triumph and brilliantly saved a late penalty before keeping out the rebound in the final win over Spain.

Trafford is expected to compete for a regular slot with Arijanet Muric, who was a mainstay in goal for the Clarets as they won the Championship title at a canter last season.

