Aston Villa v Liverpool: What does the form show

Aston Villa won this fixture 7-2 last season – they’ve not beaten Liverpool in consecutive home league games since February 1998.

There have been 20 away wins in Premier League meetings between these two clubs, with the Reds’ 14 wins at Villa Park more than they’ve beaten any other side on the road. In fact, only Manchester City v Manchester United (21) has been won by the away side more in Premier League history.

Liverpool have scored 41 league goals away from home this season, only failing to score in one match on the road (a 1-0 defeat at Leicester).