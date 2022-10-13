Cristian Montaño has scored 43% of Livingston’s league goals this season (3/7) – only Kevin van Veen for Motherwell has scored a higher share for his side in the Scottish Premiership this term (54%).

St Johnstone have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 away league games (38 goals conceded), doing so in a goalless draw with Hibernian in March.

Livingston - beaten 1-0 by Ross County in West Lothian last weekend - haven’t lost back-to-back home league games since December 2021.