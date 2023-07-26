Killie 'lacked structure' in Raith draw - McInnes

Derek McInnes bemoaned Kilmarnock's lacklustre second-half performance in the 2-2 draw with Raith Rovers.

After leading the Viaplay Cup tie at half-time through Innes Cameron, the hosts needed a late Stuart Findlay strike to rescue a draw against the second-tier side, who won the bonus point on penalties.

Boss McInnes told BBC Scotland: “We should have showed more composure and calmness to deal with the game.

“We salvage an equaliser but it’s difficult to say we enjoyed the second half. The team that won the penalty shootout were the better team, particularly in the second half.

“Tonight we didn’t defend our box well at all. There was a lot of headers and as a team they were arriving in our box far too often. We didn’t deal with that.

“It flew in the face of where we were on Saturday, nice and solid, compact, good structure. Tonight there was a lack of structure, it was more individuals.

“It’s a sore one. We’re better than what we showed tonight. It shows when you don’t do things right you can be vulnerable."

Having made Cardiff loanee Tom Davies his 10th signing of the summer window earlier on Wednesday, McInnes is still hoping to add "one or two" more new recruits.