St Johnstone v Dundee: Pick of the stats

As well as being the only team yet to score in the Scottish Premiership this season, St Johnstone have had the fewest touches in the opposition box (44), the fewest penalty area entries (72) and completed the fewest passes (443) of any side.

Dundee are winless in their last seven away matches in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L5), losing each of their last four on the road.

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against promoted opposition (W6 D7) since losing 1-2 to Rangers in May 2017.

Dundee are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with St. Johnstone (W1 D2), although both of the last two have been drawn.