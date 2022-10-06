Hibs boss Lee Johnson would have no qualms about starting Kyle Magennis against Motherwell on Saturday.

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder had not featured for a year for the Easter Road side because of a combination of groin and knee injuries.

But Magennis, 24, returned to training six weeks ago and made his return to action as an 82nd-minute substitute against Ross County last Saturday.

“I think he could start. I think how long would I get out if him? I always think when I pick a team and I’m not 100% sure then I only need to get to half-time when I can change it," said Johnson.

“But I think Kyle could do 60-65 minutes in good shape. He is a great lad, great player and is sharp as a tack and will get sharper and I think he has goals in him.

“The thing for me with Kyle is to keep him consistently training, consistently at it and we don’t want to lose days in terms of his progression.

"He is an important player coming back into the team and the squad at an important time where there will be some form of rotation.”