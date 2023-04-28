'We're a selling club' - Kettlewell realistic on Van Veen future

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell admits he "can't control" Kevin van Veen's future beyond the summer.

The 31-year-old Dutchman has another year left on his deal but his scoring exploits have reportedly attracted interest, external and Van Veen has said he would be open to an "amazing" step this summer as it's his last chance of a big move.

“How I keep him? I can’t control it," Kettlewell said on the BBC Scotland's Scottish Football podcast.

"Like many others in Scotland, Motherwell are a selling club. Your job is to try and find the best players and get them performing to the best level possible.

“Bigger clubs, with more money and more resources, probably cast an eye over them and want to start asking a question about your best players.

“My job is then to make sure that there is is a process in place that if anybody does depart and makes the club a substantial amount of money, then I need to go and find the next person on that conveyor belt."

Van Veen, who has netted 24 times this term, aims to break the 30 goal barrier and has been one of the many players reinvigorated since Kettlewell's appointment.

"It's an amazing achievement, nine in his last six games is an amazing run of form in this league," Kettlewell added.

"He sets a really high standard of himself and I think it is a breath of fresh air listening to him set himself targets in front of the press and his team-mates and trying to get there and deliver on it."