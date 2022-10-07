E﻿mma Smith, BBC Sport

Following United's chastening derby defeat at the weekend, Erik ten Hag made three changes with the headline being the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in place of Marcus Rashford up front.

However it was ultimately the English forward who saved his side from an embarrassing defeat, while Ronaldo spurned several chances to score his 700th club career goal.

Up against the Red Devils was an Omonia line-up which featured few star names - and with just one win in their past 26 European games - but they stood up to the test.

A﻿fter Rashford equalised, Anthony Martial was introduced and his second touch of the game began a flicked one-two with Rashford, the third saw him finish with power at the near post.

"We have already seen that Martial can be important in pre-season," Ten Hag said. "It was really a big disappointment for this team, for me, when he got injured in the last 10 minutes against Atletico Madrid [in the final pre-season friendly]."

R﻿onaldo set up Rashford for a third and despite their hosts reducing the deficit, United saw the game out.

They remain second in Group E after Real Sociedad won, meaning a play-off against a team dropping out of the Champions League to reach the knockout stages remains a possibility.