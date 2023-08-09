Robson on Celtic, European football and squad strength
- Published
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media ahead of his sides fixture against Celtic on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference"
He says the Celtic fixture “will be a difficult game” and he knows Brendan Rodgers will “bring energy to the game”.
Says it's "exciting" that his Dons side are trying to keep clean sheets as well as score plenty of goals.
Spoke about the prospect of playing in Europe - the Dons will either play Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania or Swedish club BK Hacken in their Europa League play-off - “the club is built on European football” and said it’s an exciting time for the fans, but stressed that the league is the “bread and butter”.
He’s still looking to strengthen - “there’s players we’ve identified that they want to bring in to give the current players a helping hand, we’re still gelling, every team is in the same situation”.