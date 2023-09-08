The stats behind Hearts' uneven Premiership start

Four points from four games makes it a far from spectacular opening to the Premiership season for Hearts.

Albeit they've had European qualifiers to contend with, but the Tynecastle men headed into the international break on something of a downer after back-to-back defeat league defeats.

It's clear Hearts aren't firing on all cylinders in attacking areas. They have drawn a blank in the last three matches and netted just twice overall - the joint lowest total along with St Johnstone. Hearts' expected goals (XG) of 4.46 suggests they are lacking a ruthless streak.

This is backed up by the fact Hearts' total shots (52) and number of touches in the opposition box (119) are bettered only by the Old Firm. Hearts have mustered 16 efforts on target and it's a galling stat that their conversion rate of 3.9% is the worst in the league.

Even Lawrence Shankland - the go-to man for goals - isn't reaching his usual high standards. The striker's 13 shots and 31 touches in the opposition box are both a league high, but he has netted just one goal from an XG of 1.62.

Hearts are seeing plenty of the ball - only Celtic can top their 66.3% possession - but it could be argued it's too sterile and safe. Indeed, the player with the most touches in the Premiership is Jambos defender Kye Rowles (304).

The Australian is part of a backline that has conceded just twice - a joint low with Rangers - although the XG against of 4.12 points to Hearts still coughing up chances. Goalkeeper Zander Clark's save percentage of 85.7 is the highest in the division.

With new signings being bedded in amid a hectic schedule, Hearts have struggled to field a settled line-up and their 11 starting XI changes is the second highest behind Hibs.

With Europe no longer a concern and Steven Naismith now confirmed as head coach, might the Jambos find more stability once action resumes?