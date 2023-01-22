Hibernian 0-3 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The 3-0 probably flattered us. It's quite scrappy, it's hard to get control. Ultimately, we got the goals at the right time and we've managed to progress into the next round.

"You have to sometimes ride your luck. I thought we did enough to win the game. The level of the team is actually going up as we bring subs on, which is what we need to do.

"Josh Ginnelly's contract's up so it's something we're going to speak about. We'll definitely have a chat with Josh and get things tied up if we can. You're starting to see a real top player come through.

"Lawrence Shankland's been outstanding, absolutely outstanding. The first person that texted me today after the game was John Robertson to ask for Lawrence's number to give him a wee call. I knew bringing Lawrence in here he would score goals because we create chances. Can he get to 30?

"Toby Sibbick is a great boy. Over the last month, he's really, really kicked on and he's got that sharpness about him that he needs."