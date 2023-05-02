We asked you if Sam Allardyce the man to save Leeds United's season, with the club set to sack Javi Gracia and in talks with the former England boss.

Here's a selection of your comments:

KJC: It’s too little too late. Gracia should never have been the manager in the first place. You need to fire up the squad when needed and he hasn’t the temperament. Allardyce has but it would be a miracle if we stay up.

Judd: Allardyce is our last chance. At least he'll have some passion!

Gary: I absolutely do not want Allardyce as manager. The problem is not Gracia, the problem is the players not turning up. I think it is too late and they are relegated. If they change manager, they should get one in who is young enough to stay for a while.

Dave: I would like to have Big Sam at Leeds. In my opinion, they should have got him as soon as they sacked Jesse Marsch. He is the right man for the job, with experience of working under pressure. Make this happen now, Leeds.

Greg: Allardyce does have a reputation for steering sinking ships into the sands before they sink - so he may be their only hope as a stop-gap.

Chris: Four games to go seems a crazy time to make a change. I can't see this working for Leeds, I'm afraid. Too much disruption, unsettling everybody just when they all need to be pulling together. Bad call for me.

John: The players are refusing to play for Gracia because he’s too nice. However, we only need a win and a draw to stay up. Allardyce wont put up with that behaviour. He’ll crack heads together. For a change, I agree with Andrea Radrizzani’s decision. Allardyce is Leeds' last chance.