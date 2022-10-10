P﻿hil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Liverpool suffered another miserable experience at Arsenal, as their struggles this season continue.

They can rightly point at a rather soft penalty - awarded for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus - as the decisive moment, as well as a Gabriel handball in the first half that was ignored by the officials.

In reality, however, Liverpool are a shadow the team that chased four trophies last season and they have problems in all parts of the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was given a nightmare by Gabriel Martinelli before he went off injured at half-time, while Virgil van Dijk’s poor form continued.

There was also the rare sight of Mohamed Salah being substituted - but he was so poor, so anonymous, that he could not have uttered a word of complaint to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Matters were made worse by an injury to Luis Diaz, their liveliest player, who left the stadium on crutches wearing a knee brace.

The only shaft of light was the performance of expensive striker Darwin Nunez, who worked hard and scored Liverpool’s first equaliser.