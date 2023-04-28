Mauricio Pochettino is "a good fit" for the Chelsea job, but he may struggle working under the club's new owners.

That is the view of French football expert Julien Laurens, who followed Pochettino's time at PSG closely.

The former Tottenham boss is in talks with Chelsea and could take over from interim manager Frank Lampard before the end of the season.

"It’s not an easy job as we know. He’s not an easy manager to have either," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"There are things that will be positive for him arriving at Chelsea. I think the squad is probably the kind of squad that he likes. OK there are too many players, but once it’s reduced to the number he wants to work with, I think it’s a young squad with interesting players, interesting profiles.

"He will like the challenge, like the opportunity. He wants to come back to England, he wants to come back to the Premier League, he wants to live in London. When he was in Paris he didn’t really want to be there.

"There are a few questions over how Chelsea fans would welcome him because he is still a former Tottenham manager and you know the rivalry and animosity especially between the two sets of fans.

"How will he deal with the people above him at Chelsea? We know that in the past it was not always easy his relationship with some of the people above him. It will be very interesting but I think he is a good fit for the job.

"How will he deal with the ownership if Todd Boehly comes down and says 'hey, why don’t we play like this?'

"I think Pochettino is a very smart guy, I just think sometimes he finds it difficult to have that kind of relationship."

