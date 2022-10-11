A true football great graced Fir Park 41 years ago today as a San Jose Earthquakes side featuring George Best pitched up for a friendly against Motherwell.

B﻿est, then aged 35, had left Hibs the previous year and while his powers had dwindled since his Man United heyday, he was still a crowd-puller.

T﻿he Northern Ireland legend even turned out for Well, according to reports, as he played a half for each side.

The Steelmen ran out 5-2 winners, with goals from Joe Carson, Ian Clinging, Alfie Conn, John McKeever and John Gahagan. And they went on to claim the First Division title that 1981-82 season, returning to the top flight after a three-year absence.