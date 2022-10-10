Potter praises Mwepu after retirement
Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has expresesed his sympathy for Enock Mwepu upon news of the Zambia midfielder's retirement.
Potter signed the 24-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2021 and moulded him into a key part of the Albion midfield.
"It's really terrible," Potter said. "At 24, to not be able to play football, puts everything in perspective.
"Thankfully, it isn't as terrible as it maybe could have been. He's alive and well which is something we're all really thankful for.
"I tried to call him today and left a message. He's a fantastic person and I'm sure he will succeed at whatever he does in his life."