Transfer news: Blues interested in AC Milan captain Romagnoli

Chelsea want to sign AC Milan captain and defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

The Blues have put in place plans to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as soon as their new owners' takeover is complete and sanctions end. (Goal), external

They also plan to reopen talks with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, if the winger is still available after their takeover has gone through. (90min), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Conor Gallagher and forward Armando Broja will return to Chelsea when their respective loans at Crystal Palace and Southampton expire at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column