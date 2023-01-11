Marco Silva says that he wants Carlos Vinicius to "be himself" and "play with confidence" with the Fulham striker likely to replace the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic against Chelsea.

Serbia-international Mitrovic, who has scored 11 goals in the Premier League, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season for a foul on Harvey Barnes in the Cottagers' last game against Leicester.

Vinicius joined Fulham from Benfica in September on a three-year deal but is yet to score a league goal.

"He [Mitrovic] will get some rest, but [Carlos] Vinicius will get as many moments as we can get him because he is one of our main options to start as a striker," Silva said.

"It is a great chance for him but to also give Mitrovic a bit of a break. But he is still training well and these things are good signs for us.

"Hopefully he will be back playing his best for us in the next few games, but for now the main solution is Vinicius.

"I just want Carlos to be himself, not to try and copy how any of the others play. It's an opportunity for him to play with confidence and to show his quality.

"He knows what he has to do in each moment of the game. The main thing is I want him to be himself."