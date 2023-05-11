Unai Emery hopes Aston Villa can extend their run of fine home form as they continue their push for European football.

Villa have won their last five games at Villa Park, scoring 10 without conceding.

Emery's side can go level on points with Tottenham on Saturday if they beat Ryan Mason's side, which is an exciting prospect for the Spaniard.

He said: "We are very excited and are looking forward to playing the match. We are savouring this opportunity because the last five matches at home we won and those 15 points helped us to be here.

"With the possibility to play with our supporters at home, playing against a really good team, I think everybody wants to enjoy this moment. Everybody wants to be together for 90 minutes in Villa Park and try to have a very good way.

"We have to be positive, we have to be happy and we have to be very focused. It could be the last opportunity to continue enjoying and playing key matches where we can improve, build, and take challenges to play for a place in Europe.

"At home, we are feeling very strong, very competitive and we are winning difficult matches."