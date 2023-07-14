Full-back Neco Williams talking to BBC Radio Nottingham about suffering a broken jaw which ruled him out of Nottingham Forest's final five games of 2022-23: "Last season didn’t end too good for me, but from a team perspective it ended very well.

"Now I’m all fit and ready. I’ve had two games already with Wales so that’s been a bonus, and now with pre-season under way we’ve got lots of games coming up.

"The worst part about being injured was watching the team and not doing anything to help. It was so tough knowing the team were in a relegation battle. To watch the team do everything they can, that’s why it was so much relief and so many emotions after the Arsenal game because we put so much work in.

"The games leading up to my injury were probably where I felt most comfortable and most confident, and fittest. It’s just a shame the injury came at that time because I really wanted to just keep going and prove to everyone what I can do.

"This is football and these things happen. This season, I just have to show what I can do and build on from where I left off."

On the ambitions for the upcoming season, he added: "We want to aim higher than we did last season. We don’t just want to stay in the league we want to fight as much as possible to get up that table and I fully believe that we do have the ability and confidence to go and do that."