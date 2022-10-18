A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Manchester United are struggling to score goals, and there are signs it could become a real problem.

Erik ten Hag's side have won eight of their past 11 games since THAT collapse at Brentford in August - but six of them were only by a one-goal margin.

Results have been predominantly positive after a tough start to the campaign, but United have scored more than two goals in the same game just twice in the Premier League. And not much of the blame can be aimed at Ten Hag.

Patterns of play are helping form teasers of what the Dutchman is trying to do with this crop of players. United are controlling games when they need to and haven't lost their ability to counter either, but there's a growing issue in the final third.

United created big chances in both games against Omonia Nicosia and Newcastle last week, and rarely looked vulnerable at the back. But an agonising absence of clinical finishing almost resulted in a humiliating stalemate in midweek, and they weren't so lucky to be rescued by a stoppage-time winner on Sunday.

United must shake off that wastefulness with better final-third decision-making before it becomes costly.