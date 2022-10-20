Callum Davidson hopes there will be no need for VAR intervention when the technology makes its Scottish football debut in St Johnstone’s trip to face Hibs on Friday.

Experienced official Willie Collum will operate the system while Kevin Clancy is the man in the middle at Easter Road.

“Hopefully it is a game where we don't need to get VAR involved,” said St Johnstone boss Davidson.

"Hopefully it is a good game of football and it doesn't come down to decisions from the referee or VAR that affect the outcome.

"It is about the players making sure they do the right things on the pitch. You have to keep playing to the whistle, don't stop until the ball is out. You have to carry on and play the game in front of you.

"If you start thinking about decisions and what is going to happen, you might lose focus so it is about focusing on what you do as a team rather than what decisions are being made out of your control."