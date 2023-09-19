'Free-scoring Feyenoord very difficult to beat at home'

Celtic face an incredibly tough start to their Champions League campaign away to Feyenoord, according to Dutch journalist Sinclair Bischop.

The Dutch champions are the top seeds in Celtic's group and have developed a reputation for slick, attacking football under manager Arne Slot.

Feyenoord face Celtic on the back of three Eredivisie wins in which they've netted a total of 17 goals.

"Since Arne Slot came in, Feyenoord play very good football," Bischop told BBC Scotland.

"In the Europa League last season they didn't lose a game at home. A lot of big teams came here - Manchester United, Juventus, Sevilla. It is very difficult to beat them here.

"Slot said after the game on Saturday against Heerenveen that it is the best football the team have played. He said that after only five games of the competition, so he must be convinced that Feyenoord are in a good shape.

"Maybe [Celtic] can surprise everyone [in the Netherlands] that think Scottish football is not so good."

Bischop added that the one question mark for Feyenoord currently is in forward areas, with their two main strikers unavailable. However, their 6-1 win over Heerenveen at the weekend showed they are still a potent force.

"There is one problem [for Feyenoord]. The first-choice striker, Santiago Gimenez, is suspended, and the second-choice striker, Ayase Ueda, was injured playing for Japan recently.

"There was panic in Rotterdam, but they beat Heerenveen with good football and six different players scored, which gives them courage. It will be interesting to see what Slot does up front against Celtic."