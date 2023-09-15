Premiership player to watch: Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips joined Celtic on loan from Liverpool hoping - and probably expecting - game time he has been denied at a star-studded Anfield.

The 26-year-old received the call a couple of days before the closure of the summer transfer window with Celtic short of fit central defenders.

However, Liam Scales came in from the wilderness to impress in the Old Firm derby victory and is almost certain to start again at home to Dundee.

With Gustaf Lagerbielke, the summer signing from Elfsborg, having a shaky performance against Rangers, Phillips could be given his chance to impress prior to Tuesday's Champions League trip to face Feyenoord.

With the impressive Cameron Carter-Vickers close to a return from injury, the battle for those two places at the heart of Celtic's defence is hotting up again.