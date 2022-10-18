Eddie Howe is trying to take the positives from Alexander Isak's injury, despite ruling out a return for the striker before the World Cup.

N﻿ewcastle's record signing played only three times for the club before sustaining a thigh injury on international duty with Sweden.

H﻿owe said: "Alex we don’t think we’ll see again before the World Cup. Unfortunately he has had a setback on his thigh.

"It’s frustrating for him as a new player coming to a new league and club. You want to make an instant impact and he did that in the team. In those first few games I thought he was excellent for us.

"He looked like he was acclimatising really well. He picked up the injury when he was away with Sweden and since then has been frustrating for him because he looked really, really good. He did a lot of work to get fit and as always with muscle injuries they are unpredictable. You can feel great one minute and succumb the next and that’s what happened to him.

"It’s a real shame because he is desperate to make his mark here but he is young, he’s got a long future ahead of him here and we need to protect him and make sure he comes back good.

"The beauty of this if you are trying to look for a positive is that we will look for his injury to heal and we will get a mini pre-season with him.

"When he joined us he joined with a very minor hamstring problem so even when he played against Liverpool he wasn’t at 100% fitness, so hopefully this gives us an opportunity to get him to his peak physical condition so he can show his athletic capabilities.

"He is an incredible athlete and in my opinion he will do really well for us for a long period of time. This is an important time now to bed him into the team, to get to know the players, the city and then come back firing."