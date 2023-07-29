Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been ruled out of the first part of the new season after picking up an ankle injury during Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in Houston.

The 18-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut in January and was named the club's young player of the year, has impressed during United's pre-season campaign.

Mainoo posted on social media: "I'll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support."