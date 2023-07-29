Injured Mainoo to miss start of season

Kobbie Mainoo is helped off the pitch against Real MadridGetty Images

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been ruled out of the first part of the new season after picking up an ankle injury during Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in Houston.

The 18-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut in January and was named the club's young player of the year, has impressed during United's pre-season campaign.

Mainoo posted on social media: "I'll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support."

