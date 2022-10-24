Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage.

Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.

City and Club Bruges are the only teams who didn’t concede a goal from open play in the first four matchdays of this season's Champions League - and the only goal Pep Guardiola's side have let in so far in the competition was a Jude Bellingham header in the return fixture.