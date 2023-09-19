Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

Facing the television cameras at full-time, Vincent Kompany elected not to be drawn into comments about the VAR ruling that may well have denied Burnley their first win of the season. I was tempted to do the same, but I won't.

As a fan, I chose to seek clarity and answers from those whose decisions impact on the success of my team.

Frames are slowed down, twisted, reversed, repeated and zoomed in on. Several minutes pass as opinions are formed and pitch-side monitors reviewed. And the purpose of this? To correct a "clear and obvious error". Someone please explain to me how an error can be both clear and obvious - and take several minutes to clear up?

In the end, VAR succeeds in finding the tiniest of reasons to disallow a goal. Whether that's the thinnest of infractions - the toe nail offside - or a debatable handball. Football fans do not want the game to go this way and it's sucking out the very joy it has brought to them for decades before its inception.

And in a final twist, there is this perpetual lack of consistency. You just need to look at the similarities between the disallowed goal and the Callum Hudson-Odoi goal that did stand. You give both of them, or neither of them.

We saw on Monday how VAR can be used for good, with Lyle Foster deserving his red card following review.

But if we cannot eliminate this obsession with disallowing everything then fans may well turn their backs for good.