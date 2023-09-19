'Foxes have loads more gears to hit' - Doyle

Defender Callum Doyle says Championship high-flyers Leicester City have "loads more gears to hit" as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Foxes are second in the table and have lost just once under manager Enzo Maresca this term.

Friday's 4-1 win at Southampton, who were relegated from the top flight alongside Leicester last season, was their most comprehensive display to date this term.

"We haven't hit our strong point yet," Doyle told BBC East Midlands Today. "There are loads more gears to hit."

Manchester City loanee Doyle is still only 19, but has English Football League knowhow that many of his team-mates do not have coming down from the top flight.

In his two previous spells out on loan, Doyle helped Sunderland to League One promotion in 2022 and was part of the Coventry City side that reached the Championship play-off final last season.

"Obviously I've got players that I can learn from and with me playing in the EFL, I have that experience within games that when it does get erratic I have that composure," he said.

"What everyone wants from our club is to go back up, but obviously you have to think how tough the games are."