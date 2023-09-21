Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Defender Matty Cash "can't wait to get going" as he returns to Poland on club duties, with Aston Villa preparing to get their Europa League campaign underway against Legia Warsaw on Thursday evening (17:45 BST).

Cash has 12 caps for the Poland national team but he expects it to be a "different" experience coming to Poland and not playing for the home team: "It is quite different actually. Normally when I’m turning into this stadium I’m on a different bus. But it’s going to be a good atmosphere – I can’t wait to get going."

On whether he is a celebrity in Poland: "To be fair, when I turn up at the airport I normally get some people asking for some photos. I don’t know if that makes me a celebrity. For me personally, I just enjoy my football. I want to come here and play, and do the best I can for the country. I love being here. But if you want to mark me as a celebrity, I’d say yes, probably…!"

On Ezri Konsa, who recently signed a new five-year contract: "[He is an] incredible player, honestly. I speak so highly of him. The squad knows how good he is and we appreciate him so much. I can’t believe he’s not an international player. I think he’s one of the best Premier League centre-backs, for sure. He obviously deserves a new contract."