United manager Liam Fox spoke to BBC Sportsound following the narrow loss to Motherwell: "I need to be careful what I say. The footage that the referee has seen, I agree - it looks like a red card. I've also seen other images and other footage that put a fair bit of doubt whether it actually is a red card.

"I'm not saying VAR got it wrong. I'm just saying I've seen other angles that make it not as clear cut.

"It's always difficult to talk about positives when you've not taken anything from the game. The second half performance. I was really pleased with, the players gave me everything. They were brave on the ball and they worked very hard. If they give me that attitude and application all the time, we'll be okay."