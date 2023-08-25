Former Sheffield United striker Carl Asaba won't write Sheffield United off in their game against champions Manchester City.

The Treble winners visit Bramall Lane on Sunday, and Asba told the Blades Heaven podcast that Paul Heckingbottom's side have a chance of pulling off a surprise result in front of their own fans: "It is Man City, but it’s Bramall Lane and it’s going to be a cup final for us.

"We have 36 cup finals to play, and you need to get the players in as soon as possible.

"You treat it as you're in the same division as the other club and any club on their day can win. Hecky [Paul Heckingbottom] is going out to win, he’s not going out to lose 5-0.

"We played them at Wembley in a semi-final of a cup and apart from an unfortunate penalty we gave a good account of ourselves first half. We're going to be at home and anything can happen. Don’t write us off.

"Man City are the best team in the world, they can come with complacency. The manager isn’t going to be there. One of the players just need to have an off day and do something silly, anything can happen

"To get further down the evolution of the squad he [Paul Heckingbottom] does need to concentrate that it’s a normal match. They've got to get the fitness up, the relationships on the pitch and learn the patterns of play. It’s an important match, what better an occasion to turn over the odds."

