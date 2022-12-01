Liverpool have identified former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, as a candidate to replace Julian Ward as sporting director at Anfield. (Sky Sports Germany), external

The Gunners have been joined by Manchester United in the race to sign 15-year-old Scottish defender Jack Wylie from Rangers. (Mirror), external

