Arsenal 3-1 Man United: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: "The emotion at the end is why we are all in this industry, to work hard and earn the chance to live those moments. Extremely proud of the team.

"Both VAR decisions can be viewed in different ways but I think the performance of the team overall deserves the win.

"I love the mentality and determination the team shows. We made a hard life for ourselves by giving the first goal away, but overall I have pride in the team for what they want to do all the time.

"The equaliser was a great goal and it is the reaction you want.

"Big matches for big players and Rice was tremendous. He dominated in the middle of the park, he understand what was needed and gave the team motivation and then produced the moment of magic to win the game."