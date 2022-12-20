Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It has been a big season already for City youngster Rico Lewis.

Last month Lewis eclipsed Karim Benzema in becoming the youngest player to score on his Champions League debut.

And Lewis, who turned 18 on 21 November, is pencilled in to feature against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

But those first-team experiences didn't prevent him putting his hand up to skipper City in their FA Youth Cup win against Blackburn last week.

"I asked to play," he said. "I told them (coaches) to make sure they ask because I want to play. I just want to play as many games as I can to keep me as sharp as I can.

"I’ve been on the bench quite a lot and not been able to play as many games as I wish, so any games I can play I’d love to do so."