C﻿eltic had to look sharp at both ends of the pitch to eke out victory at Fir Park on Wednesday.

K﻿yogo Furuhashi did the business up top, scoring the opener and putting in his usual tireless shift, while Cameron Carter-Vickers was a rock in defence.

A team-high three interceptions as well as four clearances illustrate the USA international's impact in keeping out the hosts.

It means b﻿oth Kyogo and Carter-Vickers slot into the Premiership team of midweek put together by Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland.