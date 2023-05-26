Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

This week I just wanted to give you thoughts from Kalvin Phillips. After the title win on Sunday he spent some time with BBC Radio Manchester.

His minutes have been limited through injuries and the performances of others in the team. Speaking to him, there’s no one more frustrated by that than Phillips himself. But, you could just tell, he’s a man who wants to correct the narrative and wants time to prove himself.

"I came here to win trophies and play football," he said. "I’ve not done as much as I’d like to this season. Next pre-season I’ll try and come back as fit as possible and hopefully I can be similar to the likes of Rodri and Gundogan who are very important to the team and undroppable."

It was a big move for the former Leeds player last summer and lots of attention was on him from the off.

He added: "Not being big headed but I was one of the stand out players there and the first couple of training sessions I was like: 'What I’m doing here?'. I’ve adapted, longer time than normal because of my injuries. To learn off them every single day. Still we’ve got young players who are right up my backside. I’m looking forward to spending a good five more years here."

It sounded like he’s found Pep like some of us in the media do. Hard to read. Detailed. Intense.

"It’s hard to read him," he said. "One day he can give you the day off and the next he can be: 'No, you’re in until the next game'.

"He’s unbelievable. If he can do this treble he’ll be a very, very happy man. I just hope it happens for him and his legacy. To put the Champions League under his belt with this club would be amazing.

"It’s hard to take it all in, there’s that much information. That’s been one of my difficulty. Trying to take in the information he gives me.

But in the midst of being so overwhelmed by it all. Phillips has had time to enjoy winning the Premier League.

"We got there in the end," he told us. "With the celebrations that we’ve had they’ll be in my memory for my full life. Hopefully we do it next year, and the year after that. It’s something I’m pushing myself to do.

"As the season comes to a close, now we’re just focusing on the next trophy. I think everyone here wants the Champions League. It’s the one the lads are talking about the most."