Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

I think you only have to look at the past two matches and the position of both clubs in the Premier League to answer this question.

While I appreciate the job that Unai Emery is doing at Aston Villa, I don't think it will be enough and they will be struggling.

When the Premier League starts again after the World Cup, I fear they may end up being relegated and Unai will be looking for a new job.

Where do I start on Roberto? He had a shaky start, but boy has he put that aside and come out fighting.

A huge home win over Chelsea, a last-minute victory at Wolves and we are sitting nicely in the top seven.

We had our best finish in the Premier League last season. This one is already far, far better.

Aston Villa: Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast

De Zerbi has done very well at Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, and has built his reputation around the continent. But he is unproven in the Premier League.

Emery, on the other hand, is the Europa League king, winning three tournaments in a row with Sevilla and then lifting the trophy again with Villarreal. And although his spell in England at Arsenal did not end well, he still had a win ratio of 55%.

De Zerbi has inherited a very good team and has turned things around following a tricky start at Amex Stadium. But what is Brighton's ceiling? And how long before the Italian's head is turned?

Emery is taking over a massively underperforming Aston Villa squad - but with the club's size, the owners' backing and the goodwill of the supporters, his opportunity is huge.

Based on previous experience and having a point to prove, I would go for Emery.

