We asked you for the worst value signings Fulham have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Adam: Only one right answer here: Kostas Mitroglou. Came as our record signing in January at £12m to save us from relegation. Arrived overweight, injured and disinterested, never scoring a goal and leaving on consecutive loans before leaving permanently. Was meant to be our saviour. Turned out to be the mistake which defined the mid 2010s for Fulham.

Ed: Steve Marlet - £11m big ones. Worked out to be £1m for each goal scored. Tigana and Al Fayed even ended up arguing in court because it was such a bad deal.

Jim: Loved FFC since 1964 but the worst signing ever was - bless him - Frank Large. Part of a catastrophic deal that took Allan Clarke to Leicester. Someone should have been sacked for that.

Kelli; Kostas Mitroglou still hurts to think about. Record January transfer - gets injured, Fulham relegated. Seemingly had zero interest in playing Championship football, goes on loan to Olympiakos and Benfica and scores 20+ goals a season. Somehow still gets sold for a huge loss.