Rodgers on Ndidi injury, Evans and Manchester United
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media as Leicester prepare to face Manchester United on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
Rodgers confirmed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Luke Thomas is a doubt for the game against United after picking up an injury while on England Under-21 duty, while Jamie Vardy is still being assessed and won't be in contention for "at least a few weeks".
Rodgers said Jonny Evans is available for the trip to Old Trafford but is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes after featuring for Northern Ireland in their 3-1 over Luxembourg last week.
The mood around the Leicester camp is a positive one following the international break. "This week we could train, get some detailed work into those who stayed and bring new guys into training."
Opponents Manchester United have "absolutely top class players" and even though the Foxes have a good record against them, Rodgers isn't taking anything for granted. "You need to be really focused in the game, and then hope your quality can come through."