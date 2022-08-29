Fulham boss Marco Silva has urged his side to keep supplying the ammunition for Aleksandar Mitrovic to maintain his strong start to the season.

The Serbian striker, 29, scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal to bring up his 100th since joining the Cottagers, initially on loan, in January 2018.

"Mitro is really confident in this moment," Silva said. "From the first day I joined this football club, he's been like that.

"We, as a team, have to keep playing in a certain way to give him the chances to score."

Despite succumbing to a late Arsenal winner, Silva said he was "really pleased" with Fulham's performance and the squad took "many positives" out of the match, as they prepare to host in-form Brighton at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

"The environment in our dressing room after the match showed our ambition," he added. "That is a good thing."