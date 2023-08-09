McAvoy on Rosenborg's form, visa issues and financial importance of European football
Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland
Frankie McAvoy has been speaking to the media after touching down in Norway before Hearts' Europa Conference League third-qualifying round tie against Rosenborg.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
McAvoy thinks Thursday's opponents are in a "false position" in their league and is expecting a "tough" game.
The Hearts head coach is eager to take a "good, positive" result back to Tynecastle next week because a full house in Gorgie can be a "daunting task for anyone".
McAvoy confirmed new signings Kenneth Vargas and Kyosuke Tagawa will not be available due to visa issues, something which the club " knew was a possibility and unfortunately, haven’t been able to get the paperwork through in time".
He said it is "crucial" that the club try and qualify for the group stages of European football consistently becuase of the financial impact it can have.
The head coach finally confirmed that Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are available for selection from the start of tomorrow's game.