H﻿earts midfielder Cammy Devlin says it was "a nervous wait" for the phone call that confirmed his inclusion in Australia's World Cup squad.

D﻿evlin, 24, is one of seven Scottish Premiership players in Graham Arnold's player pool for Qatar, with Hearts teammates Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles also selected.

A﻿rnold texted Devlin indicating he would call him 15 minutes later to let him know whether the Hearts player would be in the squad.

"﻿I just sat there looking at my phone," said Devlin. "It felt like an hour. I was grateful when it was over.

"﻿When he told me, it was probably one of the best moments of my life. ﻿I did break down in tears. I'm not afraid to admit that because it's a dream come true.

"T﻿o actually now be able to say that I'm going, it's so surreal. An unreal feeling."

Australia open against holders France on 22 November and will also take on Denmark and Tunisia.

"It is a pinch yourself moment," Devlin said of the France game.