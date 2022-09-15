J﻿ames Ward-Prowse is in pole position to clinch a spot on the plane to Qatar after being named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

T﻿he Southampton skipper has made 11 appearances for England, scoring two goals, and will join up with his international team-mates following Friday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Earlier, b﻿oss Ralph Hasenhuttl described this round of fixtures as "massively important" for players hoping to secure their places in World Cup squads.

E﻿ngland are currently bottom of Nations League Group D1 after four games and in danger of being relegated to the second division of the competition.

M﻿eanwhile, Armel Bella-Kotchup has been rewarded for a fine start to his Saints career with his first call-up to the Germany senior squad.