Ward-Prowse retains England spot
- Published
James Ward-Prowse is in pole position to clinch a spot on the plane to Qatar after being named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.
The Southampton skipper has made 11 appearances for England, scoring two goals, and will join up with his international team-mates following Friday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.
Earlier, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl described this round of fixtures as "massively important" for players hoping to secure their places in World Cup squads.
England are currently bottom of Nations League Group D1 after four games and in danger of being relegated to the second division of the competition.
Meanwhile, Armel Bella-Kotchup has been rewarded for a fine start to his Saints career with his first call-up to the Germany senior squad.
Our skipper 😍— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 15, 2022
Congratulations on the #ThreeLions call-up, @Prowsey16 🏴 pic.twitter.com/AOmZHk69UA