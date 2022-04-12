Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: If you are going to score your first goal in the Premier League it might as well be a memorable one.

Dewsbury-Hall (which sounds more like an English stately home than a footballer) provided the assist for Leicester's first goal and then scored a beauty himself.

This was another important win for Leicester, who seem to be making good progress after a number of indifferent results in mid-season. They suddenly look like a team who might be on the verge of putting a run together.

Dewsbury-Hall looks like he can handle the ball and, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans still on the books, next season is starting to look quite promising.

