G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place.

"F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the first time this season - and without the will to press and ingenuity of Roberto Firmino in attack, the comeback may never have happened.

"﻿However, it is now just two wins from seven in the Premier League this season and the harsh truth is that form is not good enough for a title challenge.

"﻿Liverpool have a packed fixture list in the run up to the World Cup next month and it is imperative they start finding way to cut out their slow starts as soon as possible as they are already 11 points off the pace, albeit with a game in hand."