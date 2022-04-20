Former Liverpool defender Don Hutchison says there was a "massive gulf in class" as Jurgen Klopp's side outclassed Manchester United at Anfield.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Mo Salah, two goals, one assist. Luis Diaz, a goal and assist. Sadio Mane, a goal and assist. Diogo Jota comes on and gets an assist. Thiago played with his slippers on. Alisson absolutely took liberties in the first 20 minutes.

"There was just a massive, massive gulf in class. It was outrageous the standard from Liverpool.

"You know who I felt sorry for if they were there? The Villarreal analysis and chief scout. They must have got off after the game, got a taxi to Liverpool airport and just thought ‘my goodness me. We’ve got to play against these twice in a Champions League semi-final’."

Hear more reaction to Liverpool's win over United on BBC Sounds

Has Tuesday's performance changed your thoughts on the likelihood of Liverpool winning more trophies? Have your say here